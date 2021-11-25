You are here: HomeBusiness2021 11 25Article 1409629

Business News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

Bulk of private sector firms capable of changing Africa’s industrialization – Okyere Baafi

Deputy Minister of Trade, Michael Okyere Baafi

A Deputy Minister of Trade, Mr. Michael Okyere Baafi has said the bulk of private sector firms will be capable of changing the narrative of Africa’s industrialization and economic diversification.

The summit delivered the opportunity for the African continent to provide high-level political support to drive a globally competitive Africa- Industrialization program through private and public partnerships.

He said this when he represented his minister, Alan Kyerematen, at the Economic Commission of West African States (ECOWAS) Summit on Industrialisation and Economic Diversification in partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation on 22nd November 2021, in Niamey, Niger.








