Bulk of private sector firms capable of changing Africa’s industrialization – Okyere Baafi

Business News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

A Deputy Minister of Trade, Mr. Michael Okyere Baafi has said the bulk of private sector firms will be capable of changing the narrative of Africa’s industrialization and economic diversification.



The summit delivered the opportunity for the African continent to provide high-level political support to drive a globally competitive Africa- Industrialization program through private and public partnerships.



He said this when he represented his minister, Alan Kyerematen, at the Economic Commission of West African States (ECOWAS) Summit on Industrialisation and Economic Diversification in partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation on 22nd November 2021, in Niamey, Niger.







In my address, I noted that the summit creates the most opportune moment for regional and national Governments to pursue all-inclusive and sustainable private sector-led industrial transformation policies focused on Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), as they make up pic.twitter.com/yyDUeOCOoM — Michael Okyere Baafi (@MOBaafi) November 25, 2021