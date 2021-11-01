Budget 2022: Oppong-Nkrumah engages Ghanaians via Twitter Spaces

Business News of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, held an interactive social media session on Sunday, October 31 with the #ListenUP initiative.



The initiative, under the auspices of the Ministry of Information, is to enable him interact with young entrepreneurs to take feedback and inputs from them that will inform government policy directions as it prepares to present the 2022 Budget Statement.



It is also expected to be an occasional platform for deepening engagement particularly feedback from the Ghanaian people.



Parliament reconvened last week with one of the major businesses expected during this session being the reading of the 2022 budget in mid-month.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will deliver the main budget after he skipped the 2021 presentation due to health issues.



Because he was recovering from post-COVID complications in United States, Majority Leader and MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was tasked to do the presentation.



Ofori Atta returned in time to present the supplementary budget himself.



