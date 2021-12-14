Broader consultations ongoing on e-levy – Deputy Finance Minister

Business News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Deputy Minister of Finance in charge of revenue collection, Abena Osei Asare says there are broader consultations ongoing on the implementation of the e-levy.



According to her, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta hopes to lay a bill before parliament on the e-levy on Friday or next week Tuesday.



She said these while interacting with the media after she appeared before the Public Accounts Committee sitting on Tuesday.



Currently, there is a deadlock on the e-levy after the Minority in Parliament voted to reject the 2022 budget.



Subsequently, the majority side in parliament voted to reverse the earlier decision by the minority and approved the budget.



According to Abena Osei, government is determined to raise revenue and one other means to do this is the taxes.



"Government has taken care of those that are vulnerable or not too well to pay below GHC 100. But we say below GHC 3,000 a month. Let’s be sincere with ourselves we all need the roads and hospitals so government has come up with measures to address that”.



Indications are that the bill has been fine-tuned and the minister is optimistic a finality will be brought on this.



“We will bring the bill in all things being equal we will bring it . We have made very good progress and all will reflect. Let’s be patient and wait," she said.



“We will do whatever it takes before Parliament rises. So the Business Committee looks at it and then it comes to the floor of the house,” she added.