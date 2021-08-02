Bread now costs GH¢6 at Kumasi

Business News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Consumers will now buy bread at GH¢6 in Kumasi



• The Bread Bakers Association in the Ashanti region have increased prices due to high cost of baking materials



• They've urged consumers to embrace the new price



Consumers have seen a sharp increment in the prices of bread in the Ashanti region.



A loaf of bread which was selling at GH¢5 now costs GH¢6, a difference of GH¢1.



According to the Bread Bakers Association in the region, the price increment is as a result of the high cost of flour and baking materials on the market.



They also cited the increment in fuel prices and transport fares as another factor in their decision taken.



The Association noted that the situation has had dire consequences on them to the extent that some of their workers had to be laid off because of the lack of capital.



“Everyone will bear with us that the price of the materials we use in baking bread had gone up. We all know that the price of flour has increased, and it speaks volumes. Besides the flour, the price of margarine has increased, and we can’t bear it any longer. We have workers and drivers we pay as well, and the price of fuel has also gone up,” the bakers said.



“So we are just entreating the general public to bear with us. Currently, the price of bread is around GH¢5 and for us to remain in business, the only way is for us to increase our prices. If you are to be critical of the percentage increase, we should have to increase it to GH¢9, but we have decided to increase it slightly from GHS5 to GH¢6,” they added.



The Association made the announcement at a press conference held in Kumasi, Citi News reported.



