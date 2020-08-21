Business News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Border reopening: How to travel safely during the coronavirus pandemic

Kotoka International Airport’s Terminal 3

For some domestic and international air travel operators, the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect air travel and tourism globally.



For Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 15th address to the nation revealed the possibility of easing the COVID-19 induced restrictions on international air travel in a bid to revive social and economic livelihood.



Ghana’s domestic air space, however, has already been granted the green light to resume operations with strict adherence to safety protocols.



The Ghana Health Service (GHS) on August 20, 2020, presented a guideline document to the management of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) towards the resumption of international travel.



Management of the airport is to ensure there is no congestion at all sections of the airport (arrival, departure and environs) in adherence to social distancing protocols.



GhanaWeb in this piece has compiled a list of guidelines and travel options on how to protect yourself if you must travel.



The guidelines have been recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) of the United States of America.



See the guidelines below:



1. Check for destination requirements, travel restrictions, guidelines and status of COVID-19 in your destinations.



2. Limit contact with people before travelling and avoid contact with anyone who is sick.



3. Seek for travel guide instructions from your airline company and follow promptly.



4. Maintain a distance of 6 feet (2 meters) between you and others as much as possible during and after flights. Also, avoid large and public gatherings.



5. Wear a face/nose mask, clean your hands often with hand washing soaps or alcohol-based sanitiser.



6. Avoid touching surfaces, eyes, nose and mouth. Also cover your mouth when you cough or sneezes.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.