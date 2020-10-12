Business News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: GNA

Bonsu-Nkwanta cooperative farmers union commends govt for Cocoa price increment

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The "Bonsu-Nkwanta Cooperative Farmers Union" in the Juabeso District of the Western North Region has expressed gratitude to government for increasing the producer price of Cocoa by 28 percent.



They also commended COCOBOD for introducing policies such a hand pollination which that is helping Cocoa Farmers in the area to increase yield.



Speaking at an identification of community challenges forum organized by the leadership of Concern Farmers Association of Ghana, Mr Adams Fuseini, chairman of the Bonsu-Nkwanta Corporative Farmers Union said the 28 percent increment of Cocoa price, showed the government was committed to improving the livelihoods of cocoa farmers in the country.



He emphasized that Cocoa farmers in Ghana used the price of Ivory Coast as a benchmark but farmers in Ghana now received higher than their counterparts in Ivory Coast, a development that would discourage farmers from selling their beans in the neighbouring Ivory Coast.



He also lauded government's flagship programme of Planting for Food and Jobs, adding, cocoa farmers in the area are now into other farming activities that earned them extra income to support their families.



"We are now able to maintain our farms and no longer uses cutlasses due to the slashers provided by COCOBOD".



Nana Osei Sarpong, chief of Bonsu-Nkwanta for his part said the 28 percent increment would motivate Cocoa farmers to give off their best.



He however appealed to COCOBOD to ensure that agrochemicals are supplied to cocoa farmers on time.



Nana Sarpong lauded the Cocoa rehabilitation programme and suggested that compensation be paid on time to motivate others to patronize the programme.



Nana Oboadie Opambour Boateng, President of Bonsu Concern Farmers Association of Ghana also lauded the government for increasing the producer price of Cocoa to alleviate the plight of Cocoa farmers.



He gave the assurance that the Concern Farmers Association would continue to engage farmers to know their challenges to pass them on to the appropriate authorities for redress.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.