Bond issuance: Ofori-Atta’s Databank earned GH¢159.31m as transaction advisors – Ablakwa alleges

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has accused the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, of personally benefiting from the economic woes of Ghana.



He alleges that Databank which is owned and founded by the minister earned an astonishing GH¢159.31million as part its role as transaction advisor on Ghana’s bond issuance from 2017 to 2021.



In a July 2, tweet, the North Tongu lawmaker alleged that Ken Ofori-Atta’s business ventures recorded their best years while he oversaw the demise of the larger Ghanaian economy.



“Ken Ofori-Atta’s businesses have had their best years even as he destroyed the larger Ghanaian economy which now seeks an IMF bailout. Databank earnings from transaction advisor role on bond issuance alone from 2017-2021 is an astonishing GH¢159.31million,” the lawmaker wrote.



“COVID-19 was great for him [Ken Ofori-Atta” Okudzeto Ablakwa added.



