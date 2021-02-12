Press Releases of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Bolt Ghana

Bolt rewards three drivers with brand new cars in Bolt Mega Bonus Challenge

Bolt rewarded three drivers brand new Suzuki Swift cars in its Bolt Mega Bonus Challenge

Bolt, the fastest-growing ride-hailing platform in Africa, has today rewarded three drivers in its Bolt Mega Bonus Challenge introduced last year to encourage drivers to provide exceptional service and trips to riders.



The Bolt Mega Bonus Challenge which recorded wide participation from all drivers across 4 cities saw Isaac Awotwe, Adam Okens, and Andrew Osei emerge as winners of the brand new Suzuki Swift cars with over 50 other drivers receiving gift hampers and household appliances.



Receiving their car keys during a ceremony held at Bolt’s Office in Accra, the grand prize winners couldn’t hide their excitement as they shared their individual stories of how diligent and professionally they worked to emerge top and their plans for the new cars.



Henry Whyte, Operations Manager for Bolt Ghana, congratulated the winners who accumulated the most points by performing their normal Bolt driver activities clearly demonstrating their passion and determination to be the best in providing riders with quality service.



“As an innovative company, we strive to always provide an enabling platform for drivers to thrive and succeed so they can give riders that awesome experience that the brand is known for. We are glad that through this Bolt Mega Bonus Challenge, we have been able to build a community of drivers who take pride in their service. At Bolt, we are equally delighted with the opportunities these rewards will bring to drivers and riders as well”.



He urged the winners to keep up the good work to ensure continued delivery of the best services to riders, adding that Bolt would continue to motivate its partners for business growth.



The over joyous winners were elated and thanked the management and staff of Bolt for recognizing their hard work.



“I’m now the head of my family even though I’m the last born. This is due to hard work and the endless opportunities given to me by Bolt. I’m able to earn more to cater for my family. Winning this car is going to make me a ‘bigger’ person in my family and community. I’m grateful to Bolt Ghana” says elated Isaac Awotwe.