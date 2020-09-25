Press Releases of Friday, 25 September 2020

Bolt rewards outstanding drivers for August

Accra, September 2020: On 11 September for the first of its kind Bolt, the fastest-growing ride-hailing platform in Africa, rewarded 30 top drivers whose performance after great reviews was head and shoulders above the rest.



The criteria for the exceptional drivers were dependent on completing the most trips on Bolt and maintained high ratings from riders.



The 30 drivers were rewarded with appliances which they desired to have and enjoy with their families. These included HD TV, gas cookers, refrigerators, electric cookers, microwaves and sound system.



Nonso Onwuzulike, Country Manager for Ghana, said “ We are pleased to honour and appreciate some of the excellent drivers. We hope that this encourages other drivers to improve their services to continue to earn good revenue and possibly be rewarded for their incredible and unforgettable service to all riders.”



Drivers can still stand a chance to be rewarded in September and October by keeping the driver ratings high in showing kindness, offering help and going the extra mile to make the trip for riders quite an enjoyable and commendable experience.











