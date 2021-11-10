Bolt is your partner for growth: How Bolt Ghana is giving drivers more value

Business News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: Bolt Ghana

Happy drivers, happy riders! It is with this setting that Bolt Ghana is keen on giving drivers more value to give out their very best to every single rider. The leading ride-hailing service in Ghana sees drivers as a key stakeholder at the center of the business, and therefore is devoted to ensuring that drivers earn more with a competitive commission.



Since their operations here in Ghana, Bolt has taken up the mantle to embark on inspiring ‘Driver Reward programs’ offering thrilling discounts and weekly promos among others to benefit the drivers whilst encouraging them to showcase their best services to Ghanaians.



Bolt’s track record of these commendable initiatives takes the ordinary men and women who drive their cars to another level while improving their livelihoods.



Do you remember the Bolt partnership with Vivo Energy? The initiative offered discounts on Fuel and vehicle maintenance. Bolt drivers earned cash bonuses weekly which were credited on the driver’s Bolt Fuel Card. Drivers could then use these cash bonuses on their Bolt card to pay for the fuel at any Shell Filling station.



The Bolt Mega Bonus Challenge which was introduced last year encouraged drivers to provide exceptional service trips to riders. This was widely participated by the drivers across four cities and three winners emerged receiving a brand-new car each. The real excitement was the touching stories these three shared about how they diligently and professionally worked and their plans for the new cars.



This year, the competition dubbed “Bolt Driver’s League”, is the 2nd edition of the annual Bolt driver reward contest which kicked off on 11th October 2021. The contest will award the Top New Driver, Top Kumasi Driver, Top Accra Driver, and the overall Top Driver. There is no better time than now to sign on as a Bolt driver!



These and more are a testament to Bolt being a partner for growth and one that strives to always provide an enabling platform for drivers to succeed so they can give riders that awesome experience that the brand is known for.

Bolt is steadfast in helping shape a better life and future for their drivers and as such, more of such initiatives and innovative partnerships will be created over the years to come.



Drivers will forever remain the heart of Bolt, and in line with this Bolt will constantly look for ways to add more value to them. Drivers with Bolt will continue to earn good money with their vehicles every day.

There is always Bolt around the corner so the next time you want to move around the city, request Bolt and contribute to adding value to their entrepreneurial journey.



So, are you ready to ride, and where to? Pick your destination, request a ride, and sit back and just enjoy your journey! This is Bolt giving you a simple solution to move from one doorstep to another. In short, the smartest and affordable way to move around Accra and beyond today.