Bolt food values your meals as much as you do!

Source: Bolt Ghana

Do you remember the last time you had to stand in a queue just to pick up an order for one of your cravings?



If you do, chances are you haven’t been staying on top of Bolt news and the additional services the ride-hailing company offers to Ghanaians to make life easier by the day.



For the sake of bringing you up to speed with Bolt’s commitment to bringing quality service to Ghanaians, let’s take you back to when the company launched Bolt Food in Ghana.



Bolt Food launched in response to the Ghanaian consumer’s quest to enjoy their favourite meals as quickly as possible and in the comfort of their homes and offices without the hassle of sitting in traffic and long queues.



Initially launched in Osu, East Legon, Airport and Cantonments Bolt Food has subsequently been expanded to other parts of Accra, including Madina, Haatso, Achimota, Dome, North Legon and West Legon, so that more customers are now able to order from a plethora of food vendors signed up to the Bolt Food delivery service.



So, be it date night, a night in with the boys to catch up on football or perhaps a slumber party with the girls, you now have the option to treat everyone to a variety of menus ranging from Chinese, continental, thai, local and even street food while you and your friends catch up on the latest 411.



No matter your location and cravings, you can now look forward to ordering that crispy chicken from KFC, finger-licking pizza from Papa's Pizza, yummy meals from Chicken Inn, scrummy treats from Doghman, and many other mouthwatering meals from favourite restaurants available on the Bolt Food platform and have it delivered at their doorstep.



This service is not only available to foodies but also to food business owners who are interested in finding an alternative way of providing delivery services to their customers. These restaurants can sign up or register to provide services on the Bolt Food Service platform by visiting food.bolt.eu and following the restaurant sign-up link.



Customers, on the other hand, can also access Bolt food service through the bolt food app and place their orders. Once the orders are taken by the restaurant or food vendor, drivers will be alerted to pick-up the order and deliver them to the appropriate destination, hassle free.



So there you have it, it’s time to evolve and do away with things that could easily be taken care of by “Bolt Food,” so you can use the limited time available to you to do the things that really matter.



Bolt Food is a first of its kind by any ride-hailing service provider in Ghana. It values your food as much as you do, and has given a whole new meaning to bringing your favourite cravings to your doorstep.