Bolt Food expands delivery in Accra

Source: Bolt Ghana

Are you always engrossed with work and a busy schedule, making it simply impossible to get yourself, your besties or that dear family member a meal that requires an in-person? Or perhaps you are the kind that loves to snuggle in bed over the weekends without having to get out of the house for anything, even that sumptuous breakfast, lunch or dinner from your favourite restaurant.



Well, there’s good news because Bolt Food has got you covered and will deliver your food at any possible time within your hectic schedule. Bolt Ghana launched this service to help reach out to customers who, out of nothing, find it stressful to drive all the way to restaurants or eateries just to pick up meal orders despite their busy hectic schedules.



Prior, Bolt Food delivery has been available in areas such as Osu, East Legon, Airport, Cantonments, Dzorwulu, Labone, Ridge, Tesano and Abelemkpe. In a bid to satisfy many more and the ever-increasing hectic lifestyle of Ghanaians, it has now extended its reach to areas such as North Legon, West Legon, Madina, Haatso, Achimota, Dome, Parakuo Estates, Legon Campus and UPSA.



So, if you are a resident of any of the areas, it’s time to feel the warmth of a good takeaway meal, by courtesy of Bolt Food - right at your doorstep!

According to Regional Food Manager, Hillary Miller-Wise “As Bolt, we have leveraged our experience in operations and logistics of the initial launch in Accra, and existing technology along with thousands of couriers to build the best food delivery network where we operate.



We have thousands of users who already actively use Bolt Food and this is a wonderful opportunity to provide prospective couriers with more earning opportunities and eaters a variety of options to choose from with this expansion in Accra. Therefore, this expansion is only but a natural transition for the Bolt Food offering.



Feel free to satisfy your cravings without stepping out. Just relax at home or at the office and simply make an order on the Bolt Food app by selecting your favourite dish from enlisted restaurants, then proceed to confirm your order while the rest is taken care of.



Life just got simpler with Bolt Food delivery and more so for residents in Accra.