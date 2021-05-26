Board Chairman of UBA Ghana Kweku Awotwi is Lifetime Business Builder Achiever

Press Releases of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: United Bank for Africa

Board Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Ltd, Mr. Kweku Andoh Awotwi, has been honoured with the Lifetime Business Builder and Achiever award for Corporate Governance at the just-ended Ghana CEO’s Network Summit held at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra.



The award is in recognition of his remarkable contribution to organisational success and corporate governance through a lifetime commitment to business and the country’s economy over the past 30 years.



UBA Ghana Ltd was a gold sponsor at the 5th CEO Summit which had the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in attendance.



The summit was on the theme ‘Digital Transformations: Powering Business and Government Reset for a Post Pandemic Economic Resilience’.



According to the Executive Management of the CEO Summit, Mr. Awotwi was honoured due to his immense achievements in the field of Corporate Governance recognizing his numerous positions held in the past ten (10) years including his current position as the Board Chairman of UBA Ghana.



“Under your sterling governing leadership, companies you have chaired or been a member of, have excelled and you have distinguished yourself in respective target markets in Ghana and beyond”, Ernest Egyir, CEO of the Summit said.



“This award is to congratulate and recognize your hard work and help serve as a continual reminder of your achievements in Ghana’s corporate governance terrain”, he added.



Kweku Andoh Awotwi has over 30 years of work experience from different organizations and institutions holding various portfolios.



He started his career as a Design Engineer at ITT- Advanced Technology Center and the GE/RCA David Sarnoff Laboratory both in the United States between 1984-1988.



After obtaining his MBA, he worked at Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical Corporation in California, USA between 1990-1998, and left as Manager of Business Planning & Analysis for the Primary Business Unit.



He then went to work for Ashanti Goldfields Limited between 1998-2004 as Director of Strategic Planning and New Business Development.



Kweku has been involved in a number of entrepreneurial ventures, notable among which include the development and completion in 2019 of the Kpone Independent Power Project.



He also became the CEO for Midway Resources International between 2005-2009. In 2009, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Volta River Authority, a position he held for just under five (5) years, leaving at the end of 2013.



Most recently, Kweku Awotwi is the Board Chairman for United Bank for Africa Ghana Ltd. He was formerly the Managing Director of Tullow Ghana Limited in March 2018 and later promoted to the position of Executive Vice President, Tullow Plc, UK in April 2019 and retired in June, 2020.



At the Board level, Mr Awotwi is the Chairman, Volta River Authority (Ghana), from 2017 to date. He is also chairman of the Board of the Multimedia Group Limited (Ghana) since 2008. Member, Center for Democratic Development, 2018. Chairman, Stanbic Bank (Ghana) Ltd, 2012 -2018. Member, West African Gas Pipeline Company, 2009 – 2013. Member, West African Power Pool, 2009- 2013.



Mr. Awotwi holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc.) degree in Electrical Engineering, Economics & Political Science from Yale University, USA, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in General Management and International Business, from Stanford University Graduate School of Business, USA.