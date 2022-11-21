BoG wins African Corporate Governance Institution of the year award

Business News of Monday, 21 November 2022

Source: bog.gov.gh

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has been honoured at the 2022 African Corporate Governance Network (ACGN) Directors’ Awards, held virtually on Thursday, 17th November 2022.



The Bank won awards in two categories and was recognised as suitable for celebration as a Doyen of Business Excellence.



Bank of Ghana won the Corporate Governance Institution of the year award for 2022. The award follows the Bank’s outstanding performance in promoting the culture of good corporate governance.



Governor of Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, was presented an award as the Corporate Governance Personality, Ghana, for the year 2022. Dr. Addison was awarded for demonstrating outstanding performance in the promotion of good governance leading to significant outcomes.



The Bank’s Secretary, Ms. Sandra Thompson, who represented the Bank at the virtual event, expressed her gratitude to the organisers of the Awards.



The programme was attended by over one hundred and fifty (150) local and international Participants, including Corporate Directors from both public and private sector organisations, cutting across forty-two (42) industries, drawn from the African continent and was addressed by the eminent Professor Extraordinaire Mervyn King, an authority on corporate governance.



The 2022 African Corporate Governance Network (ACGN) Directors’ Awards, was held under the theme:” Promoting Corporate Governance Excellence Across Africa.”



The ACGN Excellence Awards programme has been established to promote and recognise individual and corporate actors from Africa who are demonstrating outstanding performance in the promotion of good governance leading to significant outcomes.