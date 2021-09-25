BoG to hold 102nd MPC press briefing on Monday

Business News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) will hold its 102nd press briefing on Monday, September 27.



This was announced by the central bank on Friday, September 24, 2021



The MPC started its 102nd meeting on September 22, 2021 and concluded Friday, September 24.



The Monetary policy Committee is responsible for initiating proposals for the formulation of the monetary policies of the bank; and providing the statistical data and advice necessary for the formulation of monetary policies.



