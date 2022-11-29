BoG supports government with GH¢2.83 billion for repayment of 5-year bonds

Business News of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reports have stated that the government was able to finance 5-year bond maturities due to support from the Bank of Ghana to the tune of GH¢2.83 billion.



According to a report by Joy Business, this is because investors do not have the appetite for rollovers.



Therefore, the Bank of Ghana is providing support for the government to be able to pay the maturities.



The interest rates have also been hovering around over 30%, making it hard for the government to pay.



The report also noted that the yields are being structured as overdrafts.



Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana exceeded its target for the weekly Treasury bill auction after several weeks of consecutive under-subscription.



Interest rates for the 91-day treasury bills stood at 35.5%, the 182-day bill stood at 36.3%, and the 364-day bill sold at 35.8%.



Despite the increasing interest rates, the returns on the instrument are still negative due to the high inflation and the depreciation of the cedi.



Inflation for the month of October stood at 40.4% whiles the Ghana cedi has depreciated by 54% according to the Bank of Ghana.



The results showed that the GH¢2,066.12 million bids were accepted from the 91-day treasury bill, GH¢223.55 was accepted from the 182-day bill, and GH¢101.71 for the 365-day bill.



The target for the auction however was GH¢2,176 million but GH¢2,392.27.



The increase in this week’s subscription may be an indication of increasing investor confidence as last week’s bills were also over-subscribed.



SSD/MA