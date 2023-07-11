BoG's Monetary Policy Committee to hold 113th regular meetings July 19th-21st

Business News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana is scheduled to convene its 113th Regular Meetings from Wednesday, July 19, 2023, to Friday, July 21, 2023.



The purpose of these meetings is to thoroughly assess the current economic situation and review developments in the economy.



During the meetings, the MPC will analyze various economic indicators, including inflation rates, GDP growth, exchange rates, and other relevant factors that influence monetary policy decisions.



The committee will also take into consideration global economic trends and their potential impact on the Ghanaian economy.



Following the conclusion of the meetings, the MPC will hold a press conference on Monday, July 24, 2023, to announce the outcome of their deliberations and communicate the decisions made regarding monetary policy.



This press conference serves as an opportunity for the public, media, and stakeholders to gain insights into the committee's assessments and understand the policy measures implemented to ensure economic stability and growth.



The decisions made by the MPC can have significant implications for the economy, as they can influence interest rates, lending practices, and overall monetary conditions. The committee's decisions aim to achieve the Bank of Ghana's objectives of maintaining price stability, supporting economic growth, and ensuring financial stability within the country.



The 113th Regular Meetings of the MPC demonstrate the commitment of the Bank of Ghana to carefully analyze economic developments and make informed decisions to steer the economy in the right direction. The press conference following the meetings will provide transparency and clarity regarding the monetary policy actions taken by the committee.