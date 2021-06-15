BoG reviews fees for collateral registry services

Business News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Bank of Ghana has announced that it has reviewed the fees for collateral registry services effective 1 July 2021.



In a statement, the central bank said: “Pursuant to Section 77 of the Borrowers and Lenders Act, 2020 (Act 1052) and further to its Notice No. BG/GOV/SEC/2021/07 dated 19 April 2021”, it is announcing for the information of all banks, specialised deposit-taking institutions, non-bank financial institutions and the general public that with effect from 1 July 2021, the fees for the services of the collateral registry shall be as follows:



i. Registration of Secured Interest: GH¢20.00



ii. Searches: GH¢10.00



It said all banks, specialised deposit-taking institutions, non-bank financial institutions and the general public are to take note and be guided accordingly.