BoG remains solid; no introduction of recapitalization levy – John Kumah replies NDC

Business News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, has asserted that claims made by the Minority in Parliament suggesting that the Bank of Ghana is on the brink of collapse are false.



According to him, the Central Bank remains solid and solvent despite recording impairment losses as captured in the 2022 audited statement from the Bank.



The deputy minister further dismissed claims that government was planning to introduce a recapitalization levy intended for the Central Bank.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb Business, John Kumah said the main source of income to the Bank stems from government transactions i.e. fees and charges on all government transfers, the bank's investments in marketable instruments and also earnings from non-marketable holdings of the Bank.



“Given that government transactions have gone down, naturally, the income of the bank will go down. Also, because of the debt restructuring, earnings on their holdings on markable and non- marketable bonds will go down,” he explained.



“Beyond this, the Bank is solid and is capable of performing its core function. Article 183 clause 2 (c) of the 1992 constitution enjoins the Bank of Ghana to promote and encourage economic development in the country, hence there is nothing untoward in the actions of the Central Bank to support the state in its economic recovery efforts,” the deputy minister added.



The Ejisu lawmaker further highlighted that the negative balance sheet of any Central Bank is not unusual as other Central Banks' across the world often run negative balances to achieve overall economic objectives set out.



He also called on the National Democratic Congress to desist from the propaganda and unnecessary attacks at the Bank of Ghana as it would only result to increased market volatility, panic selling of assets, a situation he adds can trigger chain of events that can affect Ghana’s overall economic stability.



Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament have called for the resignation of the BoG Governor [Dr Ernest Addison] and his deputies. They have since given a 21-day ultimatum due to what they say is gross mismanagement on the monetary aspect of the economy.



Read John Kumah’s post here:



