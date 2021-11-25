BoG recognised for spearheading good corporate governance, regulatory excellence

Business News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bank of Ghana has been awarded for outstanding leadership in the Corporate Governance landscape and regulatory excellence in the financial services sector

in Ghana.



The award follows the Bank’s significant role in promoting the culture of good corporate governance in Ghana and its impressive achievement in reforming the banking and financial services sector in Ghana.



The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, was awarded for providing transformational leadership in sanitizing the financial services sector, which has led to a vibrant and resilient banking sector.



The First and Second Deputy Governors of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari and Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi, respectively, were also presented with Special Recognition Awards.



The Bank’s Secretary, Ms. Sandra Thompson, who represented the Bank at the ceremony received the awards on behalf of the Bank, the Governor and the Deputy Governors.



The 4th IoD-Gh Corporate Governance Excellence Awards, held under the theme, “Good Corporate Governance and Ethical Leadership: An Essential Requirement for Organizational Turnaround”, was held at Kempinski Hotel on Friday, November 19, 2021.