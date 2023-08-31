BoG protest: Police seeks injunction at Court over Minority’s refusal to change route

Business News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

The Ghana Police Service says it has filed an application in Court seeking to place an injunction on the Minority in Parliament's planned protest against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his deputies.



The development comes after the Minority were asked to change their planned routes for the demonstration which is set to place on September 5, 2023, to register their displeasure over the leadership of the Central Bank.



In a statement issued by the Police, it explained that a security assessment conducted on the proposed protest routes by the Minority had determined that it would pose significant threat to public safety therefore called on the organisers of the group to reconsider their routes.



While the Police and Minority have held discussions on the matter, both parties have still not reached an agreement.



“As a result, the Police said that they had been left with no choice but to allow a court to decide for them,” the Police statement read.



The Police however said it remains committed to providing the requisite security for individuals and groups who wish to exercise their constitutional right to protest but maintained that the Service would continue to protect public safety as part of its responsibility.



In the wake of the developments, the Minority in Parliament said they are disappointed at the option the Accra Police Command has decided to go by seeking a Court injunction for their September 5 demonstration.



The leadership of the Bank of Ghana have been under intense criticism over the recent impairment loss of GH¢60 billion recorded in the 2022 financial year.



But the Bank has described the loss as technical as it had to take majority of the haircuts associated with government's Domestic Debt Exchange Programme which was launched in December 2022.



Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Ernest Addison clarified that the institution had to take close to 50 percent of the haircuts from government's debt exchange programme.



