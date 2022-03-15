BoG orders suspension of Ghanaian fintech firm, ‘Dash’

Business News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Dash not properly licensed to allow wallet creation



BoG descends on illegal financial firms



'Dash' not authorised for cross-border transactions



The Bank of Ghana has ordered the suspension of a leading financial technology firm in Ghana, ‘Dash’ according to JoyBusiness reports.



The firm had in recent times announced the successful oversubscription of $32.8 million ‘seed round’ which had attracted the interests of global investors.



In a letter from the Central Bank to Chief Executive Officer of Dash, Prince Boakye Boampong, the Bank noted that “the company – which has been in operation since 2019 – reneged in securing “appropriate regulatory approval from the Bank of Ghana under Section 7 (1) of the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019, (Act 987) prior to operating a payment service in Ghana.”



The Bank of Ghana said 'Dash' was not properly licensed to facilitate cross-border payment, hold float balance, and allow wallet creation or offer bill and utility payment services.



This comes days after the Bank of Ghana cautioned against the "Freedom Coin", a cryptocurrency that is set to be launched by Nana Bediako, a Ghanaian businessman.