BoG interventions could significantly improve agric sector – Abraham Odoom

Business News of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rice producers lament importation of foreign goods



Ghana can replicate Nigeria’s gains in rice value chain – Abraham Odoom



Ghanaians urged to produce, eat ‘Made in Ghana’ rice



The brain behind Nigeria’s successful rice production story, Abraham Dwuma Odoom has urged the Bank of Ghana to support Ghana’s agriculture sector to help make significant gains.



According to him, the country’s agriculture sector requires funding and technical expertise to help address food insecurity and boost local production.



Speaking in an interview with Daily Graphic, Abraham Odoom said the intervention of the Bank of Ghana, by way of funds, would be critical to improving the agriculture sector.



He said the move will also complement existing financial support being offered by banks and financial institutions.



“The reorganisation, the reorientation, the readiness and especially the highest cooperation of the central bank of Nigeria and the decision by the bank to support the idea and provide the support for farmers as an intervention to cut the cost of importing the commodity helped greatly,” he cited.



“They were spending about US$6 billion on importation of rice so just imagine how much they have saved,” the former lawmaker for Twifo Atti Morkwa in the Central Region said.



He was however optimistic of the view that Ghana could replicate the gains and examples set out by Nigeria once key interventions are put in place to improve the agriculture sector, especially the rice value chain.



“Nigeria moved from 1.5 tonnes to around seven, producing with the same number of inputs. Therefore, the farmers were able to pay back all the loans that they took,” he disclosed.