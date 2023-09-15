BoG Governor’s management of economy wipes the record of his entire career – Adongo

Business News of Friday, 15 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has taken a swipe at the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, for describing the Governor of the Bank of Ghana as a competent professional.



He said the record of the governor for the entire span of his career has been cancelled by his “mismanagement” of the economy.



Adongo described the tenure of the governor as “disastrous”.



“Is that how you describe someone as professional? That you ignore the laws and wipe out the entire money reserve that is the basis of all monetary policy actions of the government? You have destroyed all of them making the BoG unfit for purpose,” he was quoted by citinewsroom.com.



He said: “What the Central Bank Governor has done is the worst record that wipes off his entire career in the sector.”



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



The Bolga MP also stated that references to the governor’s past accomplishments do not justify the current state of affairs of the economy.



“If the cedi stabilises at 30% in 2016 and you have moved it to 54%, we should praise you because you managed it better some time ago? Why have you suddenly forgotten how you did it if you are a professional?” Adongo asked.



SSD/NOQ



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:















