'BoG Governor printed money to finance champagne lifestyle of Akufo-Addo government' - Ato Forson

Former Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson, has once again tongue-lashed the Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Ernest Addison, for printing money to finance what he termed as a lavish lifestyle of the Akufo-Addo-led government despite the country's limited financial resources.



According to him, the local economy has been plunged into destruction due to government's reckless spending.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb Business, the Minority Leader in Parliament said, "Governor Addison, printing of money is like alcoholism. The perceived good effect comes immediately, and the hangover comes after the party. You printed money to finance the champagne lifestyle on akpeteshie budget of the Akufo Addo/ Bawumia Government. Today, Gh is on its knees!"



It would be recalled that the Bank of Ghana justified its funding support to the 2022 budget presented by government.



According to BoG, the support of GH¢44.5 billion to government avoided external and domestic debt default in 2022.



It further said the support was for critical imports to keep the economy on a stable path.



Reacting to it, the Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said the Governor of the Bank of Ghana printed money for the country without approval from parliament.



Governor Addison, printing of money is like alcoholism. The perceived good effect comes immediately, and the hangover comes after the party. You printed money to finance the champagne lifestyle on akpeteshie budget of the Akufo Addo/ Bawumia Government. Today, Gh is on its knees! — Cassiel Ato Forson(PhD) (@Cassielforson) October 3, 2023

