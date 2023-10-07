BoG Governor 'hooligans' comment unfortunate – Dr. Kwesi Jonah

Business News of Saturday, 7 October 2023

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Senior Research Fellow of the Institute for Democratic Governance, Dr Kwesi Jonah, has described as unfortuna­te the comment made by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addi­son, describing the Minority in Parliament as hooligans.



He said it was the constitu­tional right of the Minority to demonstrate and protest against issues they felt were not right in the country.



Dr Jonah, who stated this in a telephone interview with the Ghanaian Times to ask him about his views on the statement attributed to the governor de­scribing the Minority as hooli­gans.



He entreated the governor to retract the comment.



Dr Jonah said the Minority had grievances about the work of the governor and for them to be described as hooligans was appalling.



The Minority on Tuesday em­barked on a demonstration over the GH¢60.81 billion loss incurred by the BoG in 2022 and poor monetary policy by BoG and marched to the Central Bank demanding the governor and his deputies to resign.



Dr Addison in an interview with international busi­ness website, Central Banking, said “The Minority in parliament have many channels to channel their grievances in civilised soci­eties, not through demonstrations in the streets as hooligans.”



Dr Jonah said he was sur­prised and taken aback when he heard the comments attributed to the governor.



“Dr Addison is a public figure and is somebody we all admire and respect and should behave in a calm and matured manner,” he said.



Dr Jonah said Dr Addison should have responded to the Minority in a matured manner and for him to have said the statement attributed to him “is not in good order.”