Blue Ocean Investments Limited awarded most security safety conscious company of the year – HESS awards

Blue Ocean Investments Limited, the leading bulk distributor of petroleum products in Ghana specializing in gasoil, gasoline, aviation fuel and LPG, has won two awards at the second edition of the Health, Environment, Safety and Security (HESS) Awards organized at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.



The company received awards as Most Security Safety Conscious Company of the Year and Best Company in Fire Safety and Security Management Practices.

In the opening address, the Award Board Chairperson, Dr. Diana Heymann-Adu, congratulated all nominees for their exceptional performance in maintaining the health, safety and security of their businesses, the environment, and their stakeholders.





Addressing the press after receiving the award, Mr. David Quaye, Deputy General Manager for Blue Ocean Investments, expressed gratitude for the recognition by the HESS organizers, adding that the company will continue to uphold high safety standards.



“The recognition by HESS with such awards will continue to encourage and motivate us as a company to continue to make safety our topmost priority,” he stressed.



Mr. Quaye asked its business partners, retailers, customers to be reassured of their safety when they visit any of their facilities across the sub-region to transact business with the company.



He also urged customers who patronize their products to ensure full compliance with COVID-19 protocols.





On his part, Mr. Fred Mensah, Chief Inspector of Factories, a representative of the Minister of Employment, Honourable Ignatius Baffuor Awuah, commended the organizers for putting the programme together.



He used the opportunity to call on advocates and industry players to speak about health and safety laws, as well as the National Occupational Safety and Health Bill that is before the cabinet for it to be approved.



The HESS Awards is organized and hosted by IanMatSun Global Services ltd, organizers of the Sustainability and Social Investment Awards and publishers of the Sustainability Report Magazine in partnership with Firmus Advisory, a leading Research Company in Ghana.



Blue Ocean Investments has established itself as a dominant player in the downstream oil industry and has a portfolio of over 95 different customers and a staff strength of 116 employees.



The Health Environment Safety & Security (HESS) award, organized and hosted by IanMatSun Global Services Ltd., organizers of the Sustainability and Social Investment Awards and publishers of the Sustainability Report Magazine in partnership with Firmus Advisory, is an awards scheme that recognises and rewards business units in HSSE innovation and excellence and the success they have made in overcoming challenges.

