Press Releases of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: Blue Ocean Investments Limited

Blue Ocean Investments Limited, Kpone Marine Service Limited pay homage to Kpone Traditonal Council

The delegation for Blue Ocean Investment Ltd. and KMSL

Blue Ocean Investments Ltd., a leading bulk distribution company in Ghana, together with the Kpone Marine Services Ltd. (KMSL) have shown solidarity to the Kpone Traditional Council by donating to this year’s celebration of the Homowo festival.



The donation consisted of two bags of rice, four gallons of cooking oil, 4 boxes of mineral water and two bottles of Schnapps.



In addition to this, Blue Ocean Investments donated a cash amount of three thousand Ghana cedis (GHS 3,000.00) to support the festivities.



Mr. David Quaye, Deputy General Manager of Blue Ocean Investments spoke on behalf of the delegation, saying that this donation was a way to symbolize their appreciation to the Kpone Traditional Council, which houses three of their terminals (TMPT, Ridge and KMSL).



“This is our way of showing support to the ‘custodian of the land’ and also accepting us as one of your own. We are honored to contribute to the celebration of this year’s Homowo festival,” said David Quaye.



He also added that, “being a native of the Ga people, I understand the value of the Homowo festival and so does Blue Ocean Investments and KMSL”.



Mr Alex Nii Annang, a co-opted member of the Kpone Traditional Council, received the donation on behalf of the Paramount Chief, Nii Tetteh Otu II. He said, “We are very grateful to Blue Ocean Investments and KMSL for their generous donation.



We pray that your projects will keep flourishing so that you will be able to keep supporting the Kpone Stool”. “We wish you more success in the coming year”, he concluded.





He further went on to encourage the duo team to continue with such positive contributions to the Council and the community, as they would go a long way to further deepen the relationship between the company and the community.



The delegation for Blue Ocean Investment Ltd.and KMSL included David Quaye- the Deputy General Manager, Michael Mensah-Operations Manager, Emmanuel Ekow Biney -Terminal Manager and Benjamin Midorse - Booster Station Supervisor.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.