Bloomberg New Economy names Alloysius Attah as 2021 Catalyst, alongside NASA scientist

Press Releases of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: Ford Communication

Bloomberg announced the launch of its inaugural global cohort of public and private sector innovators and entrepreneurs coined Bloomberg New Economy Catalysts.



Ghanaian Co-founder and CEO of Farmerline, Alloysius Attah was named as part of the 2021 class of innovators, visionaries, scientists, policymakers and entrepreneurs who are creating true impact at the cutting edge of technology and policy - across borders, in emerging economies and beyond to build a more equitable and sustainable global future.



As it stands, Africa has over 60% of the world’s uncultivated and arable land, with agriculture contributing to at least 15% of the African region’s GDP. As productivity in the sector rises, digital tools and technologies are necessary to support farmers to enhance efficiency and increase profitability.



Farmerline is a rapidly growing Ghanaian company which aims to create lasting wealth for African farmers through the provision of services including access to quality inputs, training and markets. The company’s Mergdata platform generates valuable intelligence from and for every stakeholder along the value chain; from supporting growers with digital learning, daily updates and market insights, to enabling buyers to fulfil their traceability and sustainability obligations more easily and quickly.



Alloysius co-founded Farmerline with Emmanuel Addai in 2013 serving 800 farmers across Ghana. Today, the organization has worked with over 70 partners, 600,000 farmers and mapped over one million acres across 25 African countries.



He currently leads Farmerline with a specific focus on fundraising and strategic partnership development. As a 2021 Catalyst, he will participate in the Bloomberg New Economy Catalyst conversation on June 30. This unique virtual platform will explore, debate and share with the world what’s next in the fields of climate, agriculture, biotech, e-commerce, and digital money.



The Catalysts will also play a pivotal role in helping inform the dialogue at the annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum, applying fresh ideas and big thinking to address humanity’s biggest challenges. The forum, hosted by Michael R. Bloomberg along with Honorary Chair Dr. Henry A. Kissinger and Chair Henry M. Paulson Jr., will convene 400 of the world’s most influential business executives, heads of state, innovators and academics from November 16-19 2021 in Singapore.



For the latest on Bloomberg New Economy Catalyst and to watch the virtual conversation on June 30, go to: Live.bloombergneweconomy.com/catalyst



Join the conversation on social media using #BloombergCatalysts and follow the forum on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.