Blaming teachers for economic woes 'irresponsible, uncalled for' – GNAT slams Deputy Minister

Business News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has strongly criticized the Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET), Gifty Twum-Ampofo, for her recent statement blaming teachers for Ghana's economic challenges instead of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta. The teachers' association deemed her remarks as unfortunate, vicious, irresponsible, and unwarranted.



Gifty Twum-Ampofo made these remarks during the 175th-anniversary celebration of the Presbyterian College of Education in Akropong. The event focused on the theme of "175 years of education, honoring our past, celebrating the present, and shaping the future."



In response to the accusation, Mr. Thomas T. Musah, the General Secretary of GNAT, issued a statement expressing the association's concern. He emphasized that GNAT will not remain silent while teachers are unfairly targeted and subjected to criticism by individuals in positions of responsibility.



Mr. Musah stated that teachers should not be made scapegoats or used as guinea pigs for policies that are implemented without proper reflection. He called for an end to such vitriolic attacks, citing the negative impact they have on all parties involved.



The GNAT's response highlights their commitment to defending the rights and dignity of teachers.



The association believes that teachers should not bear the sole blame for Ghana's economic challenges, as they are not responsible for crafting and implementing national financial policies.



Instead, they play a crucial role in shaping the future of the country by educating and empowering the next generation.



Read their statement below:



