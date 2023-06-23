Blame IMF conditionalities for mass licensure exams failure – Norbert Gborgbortsi

Business News of Friday, 23 June 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

A former Director of communications for the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT-GH), Norbert Gborgbortsi has blamed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the mass licensure exams failure.



The educationist who was speaking on Power FM nidday news alleged that the government would not be able to employ all the teachers who completed the various Colleges of Education if greater number of them had passed the exams.



His comment comes after a total of 6, 451 teachers failed the 2023 Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination conducted in May 2023.



The results were released by the National Teaching Council after the teachers wrote the re-sit papers.



The Public Relations Officer for the Council, Dennis Osei-Owusu, indicated that out of the 7, 728 teachers who participated in the re-sit exams, only 1,277 passed.



Reacting to the news, Norbert Gborgbortsi said as part of the IMF conditions, the government can not employ people into the public sector while it has not been able to balance the economy and reduce its debts.



“They deliberately failed the teachers who sat the exams because they knew if they had all passed, the government would not be able to pay them because of the IMF conditions,” he told Akora Kofi Darko on Power FM.



Meanwhile, the National Council for Parent-Teacher Associations of Ghana is calling for a probe into the recently released results of the teacher licensure exams.



The Council has expressed dissatisfaction with the results, alleging that something fishy might have gone wrong for the teachers to have performed so poorly.