BizTech: We took a tour of a vehicle assembly plant in Ghana and here's what we found

Business News of Friday, 9 July 2021

• The vehicle prodution company has six compartments which works together in assembling the vehicle



• Factory Manager, Futoshi Seko, said the assembling plant imports some parts of the vehicle but most of the resources used are locally made



• Toyota Tsusho Manufacturing Ghana Co. Limited (TTMG) is the first Japanese company to start vehicle assembly in Ghana



Ghana's vision for industrialization is on course and yielding positive results and as part of this, the government is putting in efforts at achieving its goal in growing the automobile industry in the Country.



For this reason, the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has commissioned the Toyota Tsusho Manufacturing plant, a vehicle assembling plant which will assemble vehicles locally in the country.



Speaking on GhanaWeb's BizTech programme, Factory Manager at the vehicle assembly plant, Futoshi Seko, gave an insight to the various stages of production lines for vehicles and the challenges encountered thus far.



“The assembling plant has six major compartments; the logistics, inspection unit, spraying and the others but focus more on the assembling point. It is where the job is done and so once we get that done then we are half way through,” he told Amos Ekow Coffie.



Nii Arday Arday, a Quality Control/Inspection Engineer on his part pointed the inspection process also looks out for leakages in any part of the vehicles before the vehicle is passed and sent out to consumer



“The inspection part is where we look about for any part of the vehicle that is opened and whether water can pass through any part of it or not. This is done carefully to before the car is sent to the customer,” he added.



