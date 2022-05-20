BizTech: Tips on how to navigate the web in a secure manner

Business News of Friday, 20 May 2022

In today’s diverse world of work and social life, internet usage has improved in both rural and urban areas due to the rapid growing population.



With vast social media platforms, storage and messaging platforms to choose from, the need to overshare critical information could compromise one’s safety and social security.



In Ghana, there were some 16.99 million internet users at the start of January this year according to a research conducted by DataReportal.com



With an internet penetration rate of 53 percent of the total population at the start of 2022 and likely to increase, it has become important for internet users to navigate through the internet with their safety and security in mind.



Taking his turn on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech, IT Manager for GhanaWeb, Alexander Agyemang offered some insights into safe browsing and tips for internet users to undertake while surfing the web.



“Despite malware protection and anti-virus use, it is still important for internet users to take in consideration their desire to overshare critical information on the internet and use safe browsing methods and tools,” he said.



"They are currently many tools such as Torch Browser, VPN and others that could be used to ensure safe browsing on the internet on a regularly basis,” he added.



