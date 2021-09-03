BizTech: This Ghanaian sneaker-cleaning company is turning dirty shoes into spanking new ones

Business News of Friday, 3 September 2021

Their love for footwear has borne out an entire sneaker laundry company.



ShoeLab Ghana started out with the aim of providing luxury services of restoring dirty footwear into spanking new ones.



Desmond Konadu, Chief Executive Officer of ShoeLab and his co-founder and Richard Cobblah, said their love for cleaning sneakers has earned them notoriety in just 14 months of setting up.



Taking their turn on this week’s edition of BizTech with Mawuli Ahorlumegah, Desmond Konadu recounted when he first started cleaning his own shoes. According to him, he barely thought a group of friends would encourage him to set up with what is now a premium sneaker cleaning company.



“When I first started out with my own shoes, it did not click to me that people would even be interested but I began to receive a lot calls that was positive and this helped our passion between myself and my partner to set up the ShoeLab,” Desmond Kondau said.



With a current staff strength of 16 workers and two branches located at North Legon and Dome Kwabenya, the ShoeLab is providing refurbishment and maintenance of shoes, efficient sneaker cleaning services, and customizations of wide ranges of footwear.



“We specialize in restoring all types of high-quality footwears by replacing and fixing broken heels and soles, repairing worn seams, cleaning and eliminating discoloration caused by exposure to the element,” Operations Manager of ShoeLab, Richard Cobblah also told GhanaWeb.



Though the ShoeLab is new, it is popular among sneaker lovers in the country. The founders said they hope to expand the business to vast outlets and also offer training to persons interested in sneaker cleaning services.



