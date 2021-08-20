BizTech: This 24-year-old painter has employed over 30 Ghanaian youth

Business News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Philip Amissah is the face behind Colourful Vision Artisans



• About 30 people are on his payroll with 15 others working as apprentices



• He painted GCB bank opposite the SSNIT parking lot in Accra, a VRA office, and now, one of the newly built dormitories of Ashesi University



A university graduate turned painter is now impacting the lives of the youth who are unemployed because of either academic issues or monetary problems.



The 24-year-old Philip Amissah established his business, Colourful Vision Artisans, after applying for jobs in numerous manufacturing companies but never got feedback from any.



After figuring out his painting potential, he jumped on the opportunity and enhanced his skill by using the internet.



Currently, he's employed 30 people and has 15 apprentices working under him.



Philip Amissah has worked on several big projects like the painting of one of the branches of Volta River Authority (VRA), Ghana Commercial Bank office near the SSNIT parking lot in Accra.



He's currently working on a painting project for Ashesi University.



Aside the commercial and residential painting, he does POP ceilings, plaster boards, epoxy flooring, concrete stamping and water proofing (rising damp treatment).







Watch his interview with GhanaWeb's Ernestina Serwaa Asante on BizTech below:



