BizTech: These Ghanaian students solve everyday problems using STEM

Technology and Innovation is rapidly gaining ground across and globe and Ghana is no exception.



A team of students at the Academic City University College are taking the mantle of solving problems with their varied expertise and knowledge gathered.



Barnabas Nomo, who is a final year Computer Engineering student has developed an electronic ventilator that seeks to address challenges in the health sector. To further create a biking culture on campus, Barnabas in addition has developed an electronic bicycle that can function for 60km.



Not only does Barnabas do this alone, he has Adrewla Takyi, also a final year Mechanical Engineering student of the university playing a vital role in developing 3D compartments and other parts of their various project.



Taking his turn on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech, Barnabas Nomo recounted the inception, conceptualization and all the key steps in developing the ventilator and electronic bicycle.



“For the ventilator, we’re seeking to assist Ghana’s health care sector which has not been in the best shape possible. Once all the necessary steps of the project are completed with standardization approved by the Ghana Standards Authority, I am hoping to see these ventilators in major hospitals”



Adrewla Takyi on the other hand said her “decision to develop an electronic wheelchair is a personal one for me. My grandmother had been sicked and diagnosed with stroke and it was quite difficult to move her around and so I thought of making something to provide easy access and movement.”



