BizTech: The importance of coding and its prospects for Ghana

In today’s fast-paced world of technology, it has become critical to gain skills in coding.



Just like learning a new language, experts say it is always prudent to start learning to code at a young age to build a foundation for problem-solving and critical thinking.



In Ghana, a team of individuals have taken charge to teach young people about the various aspects of coding and its benefits to our society.



Cybersecurity Applications Manager at Nerasol Ghana, Richard Asomaning, speaking on GhanaWeb TV's BizTech said programming languages are helping many young people under the Code Factory initiative to understand how applying binary languages can help enhance problem-solving skills.



"Coding has been applied in various aspects such as data visualization, critical thinking and it also can complement creativity among young people. From now until the next decade, a lot of things are going to be fully digital although the physical touch will still remain," the Cybersecurity Manager said.



"...It has therefore become vital that we train our young people to learn about the basic and core aspects of coding to help them develop various skills that can help bring change in our society," Mr. Asomaning added.



He stressed that an initiative dubbed; 'Code Factory' is seeking to train more young Ghanaians as little as 5 years old and above in basic coding skills.



Software Engineer and Instructor at Code Factory, Forgive Venunye Adifu said, "For all the various kinds of professions out there, it has become important to acquire some knowledge in coding. We are in a technological world and it's good for everyone to learn about coding to understand how some of the tools used for tech work"



