BizTech: The entrepreneur using plastic waste to produce roofing tiles

Business News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

With Ghana battling plastic waste pollution, some young entrepreneurs have ramped up their efforts to reduce the burden by making innovative products.



From making beautiful furniture to electronic devices and more, young entrepreneurs are seeking diverse ways to create products and accessories from recycled plastic waste.



One of such young entrepreneurs is Dr Kwaku Adjepong, who is using advanced technologies to produce roofing tile sheets to support the building and construction sector through the use of plastic waste – water bottles and sachet rubbers.



Sharing his journey with Mawuli Ahorlumegah, Dr Adjepong who is the Chief Executive Officer of Dophil Group said, “I was driving through town one day and I saw a lot of filth on the street especially plastic bottles when it rained. I was saddened by this and thought I needed to do something about it.”



“…So, I did my research and travelled a number of times to Ukraine to obtain the machines that we use to produce the roofing tiles. I then brought a few Ukrainians to Ghana to help set up the factory and train the personnel who are made of Ghanaians,” he said.



On the average, Dr Adjepong said the factory is able to produce crush about 10 tons of plastic waste before the tiles are produced.



He further stressed on the advantage of making use of plastic waste to produce diverse products.



Dr Adjepong however called for support for entrepreneurs who are seeking to become change-makers in society.



Watch the full interview below:







