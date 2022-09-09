BizTech: Meet the painter behind Jubilee House, COCOBOD, other buildings

Business News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

For the past 15 years, a young man has been building a career for himself with a specialty in interior and exterior paintings.



Bright Hodzor who is known as the 'Celebrity Painter' has somewhat broken the stereotype of painting as a career choice through innovative paintings and designs.



From painting the Jubliee House to the Ghana COCOBOD building, market squares, churches and others across the country, Bright Hodzor is using his talent to beat these stereotypes while making the venture a business-oriented one that also offers opportunities for others.



Taking his turn on GhanaWeb TV's BizTech, the Celebrity Painter said his journey started when he left his hometown to Accra in search of greener pastures.



"I had the talent of mixing colours for a long time when growing up as a child. I was able to visualize any color and know which shade to mix that color with. I can actually call this a natural talent which has been given to me by God"



"The industry of painting in Ghana, has for many years, had its stereotypes but I have been able to help break that barrier with this talent I have been given. The exterior and interior painting industry in Ghana is one that has many prospects and opportunities"



Watch the full inteview below:







