BizTech: Meet the face who transforms t-shirt yarns into beautifully woven hand bags

Akosua Abrefi Oduro is the face behind the t-shirt yarn bags most celebrities and Ghanaians rock to complement their outfit for any occasion.



The young entrepreneur who doubles as military personnel has made strides in the world of business with her unique designs.



In an interview with GhanaWeb's Ernestina Serwaa Asante on BizTech, the Chief Executive Officer of Ewuraba Bags Gh noted that she acquired her own entrepreneurial skills from the internet.



Practice, they say makes man perfect and indeed, after several trials on the production of the handmade bags, her product stands tall on the market.



Thus although Akosua Abrefi Oduro encountered challenges in this line of work, she persisted because of the goal she set for herself and the business.



“There has been a lot of challenges, challenges in getting people to assist me - as in having to teach someone, getting raw materials, sourcing them from their various places hasn't been easy for me because courier services take a toll on me in terms of their prices,” she averred in the interview with GhanaWeb’s Ernestina Serwaa Asante on BizTech.



The side bags, which come in different colours, shapes and form - wooden and acrylic sheets - sell between GH¢180 and GH¢200.



The wooden plated bags go for GH¢200 while that of the transparent one which shows the items in the bag goes for GH¢180.



