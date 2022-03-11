BizTech: Meet the 24-year-old artist creating tiny versions of houses using chopsticks

Business News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Over the years, the existence of miniature art in Ghana has not had widespread representation.



While the art form has existed for over 2,500 years and is prized by collectors on the globe, many museums around the world have various collections of miniature drawings, paintings and sculptures.



But in Ghana, a young man is making strides and using his experience from an excursion to an art exhibition, to create his own form of miniature art.



Meshark Adjetey who is the Chief Executive Officer of Mesh Architecture takes his turn on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech to share his journey with Mawuli Ahorlumegah.



