BizTech: Highlights of 2022 mid-year budget presentation by Finance Minister

On Monday, July 25, 2022, Finance Minster, Ken Ofori-Atta, presented the mid-year budget review before Parliament.



Among other things, the minister outlined government's efforts toward building a resilient and vibrant economy amid the current challenges.



Ofori-Atta also updated the House Government's revision of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate from 5.8 percent to 3.7 percent for 2022.



He added that apart from the revised overall GDP target, almost all other macroeconomic variables have been revised downward.



The Finance Minister during the presentation also told lawmakers government is not seeking additional funds in the 2022 budget and was committed to staying within its appropriation for the 2022 financial year.



However, the Minority side of Parliament believes Ken Ofori-Atta has failed woefully in discharging his duties as the driver economic growth even as the country engages the International Monetary Fund for a support programme.



This week's edition of BizTech includes highlights of what transpired in parliament. The show will also bring divergent views from both the minority and majority side of parliament on the budget presentation.



