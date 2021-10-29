BizTech: Here's why you should choose paper bags over single-use plastics

Business News of Friday, 29 October 2021

The issue of sanitation remains one of Ghana’s major problems. Most areas in the country are engulfed in plastic wastes, organic waste and so on.



Statistics show that Ghana generates about 1.1 million plastic waste every year.



It would be recalled that a fire and water disaster occurred at Circle where hundreds of lives were lost to the twin disaster due to the choking of drains and gutter within Circle Odawna, Vienna City and its environs.



To end the influx of single-use plastics in the country to save lives, the Chief Executive Officer of Dercol bags, Derrick Sarfo, ventured into the production of eco-friendly packages.



He told GhanaWeb’s Ernestina Serwaa Asante on BizTech programme that eco-friendly packages including paper bags are not harmful to the environment.



He noted that it decomposes anytime they are left in the environment as compared to the plastics that move into drains through to the sea.



Dercol Bags have trained about 100 people in packaging since its establishment in 2018.



While speaking on the BizTech programme on GhanaWeb TV, Dercol Bags CEO noted that about 70% of his customers are women based.



His company supplied paper bags, pouches, corroborated boxes among other products made out of paper to restaurants, institutions, schools and many more.



Mr Sarfo entreated Ghanaians to make use of paper bags and other eco-friendly packages to conserve the environment.



