BizTech: Here are key highlights of 2021 mid-year budget review in Parliament

Business News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The government, through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, on Thursday July 29, presented its 2021 mid-year budget review before Parliament.



The presentation which was done by the finance minister, is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and the Public Financial Management Act 921, which offers the opportunity to revise macroeconomic targets and provide a comprehensive economic outlook for the rest of the year.



Finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, outlined a number of measures to tackle key issues such as youth unemployment and job creation, fiscal targets and operations of government and measures to stabilize the economy from the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.



On this week’s edition of BizTech, we bring you some highlights of the Finance Minister’s presentation before Parliament.



