BizTech: Give way for foreigners to make Ghanaian economy attractive - Lorraine Wright to govt

Business News of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A member of the diaspora community has urged government to create an enabling environment for them to be able to invest in Ghana



• She said many foreigners want to invest in the country but are dettered by the high rate of freights forwards at the ports



• She also said what needs to be done is to limit the talks and take action to make things work



Lorraine Wright, MBE, a member of the diaspora community from the United Kingdom has called on government to minimize talks and take an action to create an enabling environment for the diaspora community to invest in the country.



According to her, the high price of freight forwards people pay to get their products to Ghana is one of the major challenges which deters people from coming down to the country to do business.



Speaking on BizTech with GhanaWeb’s Amos Ekow Coffie, Ms Wright said, there are lot of opportunities here in Ghana which an individual can take advantage of to create job opportunities. This however is difficult because the enabling environment is not there to make this feasible.



“There are lots of opportunities in Ghana, from the Agric sector, fashion and even the electronic driving platforms such as Uber and the rest but the enabling environment is not there to make this easy for us in the diaspora. We see many opportunities here in Ghana which we take advantage of, to rope in more revenue for the development of the country,” she said.



She also said what needs to be done is to limit the talks and take action to make things work. She believes that growth can be achieved through this.



“What I am expecting is to see some action, enough of the talks, we hold seminars and forums to discuss issues all the time but this time round I expect to see some changes and opportunities for the diaspora community to make investing easy,” she added.



