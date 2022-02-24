You are here: HomeBusiness2022 02 24Article 1476740

Business News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

BizTech: Ghana's role in increasing STEM participation among women

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

BizTech airs this and every Friday on GhanaWeb TV play videoBizTech airs this and every Friday on GhanaWeb TV

With growing trends and global advancement that seek to bring spark change in society, a movement to increase women's participation in Science, Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) has become essential.

While women's participation in STEM is gradually finding its place in Ghana’s educational scene, government and relevant authorities are keen on roping in more students in key programs.

On this Friday’s edition of BizTech on GhanaWeb TV, Mawuli Ahorlumegah engages key stakeholders in Ghana's STEM development and some Junior High School students on how they are using STEM to bring change in society.

The full version airs on February 25, 2022.

Watch the promo below: