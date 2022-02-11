BizTech: Ghana’s gaming industry and its impact on social life and economy

Business News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Over the last few years, video and computer gaming are gradually finding their place in the Ghanaian social scene and economy.



With the advent of technology, game lovers can now play games either on a smartphone with 3D graphics at high resolution, a PlayStation 5, or an Xbox Series X.



To get an insight into one of Ghana’s gaming hubs, Fifi Nokoe, a manager at Arena 233 speaking on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech shares how the gaming industry in the country is improving.



"So far we have been having some gaming tournaments with even women participating in some of them. This is quite important to bridge the diversity gap through gaming tournaments. Gaming helps people to distress and ease their minds and for Ghana, the gaming scene is gradually growing its network"



“Globally, the entertainment sports industry generates a lot of revenue and it will be nice if Ghana gets involved before it's late and so we are trying to set up teams, events and tournaments so that we can actually get winners that will compete globally which will earn some recognition and revenue”



