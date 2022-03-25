BizTech: Exploring cost-effectiveness, durability of using clay for modern construction

Business News of Friday, 25 March 2022

As part of efforts to address the prevalent cost of building materials and save the environment, a construction expert has entreated Ghanaians to take advantage of clay moulded products.



Deputy Director of Flexi Clay Ghana, Christopher Quarshie takes his turn on BizTech and emphasizes the need using for clay to undertake building construction.



He said the clay moulded products are rather cost-effective, comes in handy, and are durable.



Taking his turn on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech segment, Chris Quarshie urged for investments to be made in clay products and also narrated how the clay tiling technology works.



"First, we are trying to save the planet by not using harmful materials and we thought clay would be best and so we did some research and discovered this segment of clay for building," he recounted.



"The use of clay products for construction are Eco-friendly and free of all volatile organic compounds found in materials such as paint which often destroys some buildings," he added.



