Business News of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

BizTech: COPEC breaks down impact of PRSL decision on consumers

Duncan Amoah is Executive Director for COPEC

Earlier in the week, Government through the National Petroleum Authority granted approval for the removal of the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levy for petrol, diesel and LPG for two months.

The move is expected to mitigate the impact of fuel prices on consumers for a period of two months.

Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, Duncan Amoah welcomed the decision but said government must remove more taxes from its budget

