BizTech: An insight into the new hyrdogen technology used to clean car engines

Business News of Friday, 17 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After working professionally as a seafarer within the engine compartments of ships, he decided to venture into providing carbon cleaning services for internal combustion engines in Ghana all through the use of technology.



Kofi Annan, who is a Head Service Technician of Carbon Cleaning Ghana, taking his turn on GhanaWeb TV's BizTech segment, said the basic concept of carbon cleaning is to get rid of the carbon build up from the internal combustion of engines (ie. Diesel, petrol, and gas engines).



He said the technology is applied to clean the engines through a machine which has a cleaning capacity and can burn up to 75% of carbon deposits that prevent your engine from running smoothly due to modern day traffic conditions, fuel quality and recent anti-pollution requirements.



According to Annan, “Thanks to years of development, we are using the technology through the use of hydrogen gas into the engine compartment to improve fuel consumption up to 10% and eradicate carbon deposits of up to 75% to restore your car's engine to its peak performance in only 30 minutes.”



“I started out some quite recently for about three months ago and this is the first type of hydrogen cleaning technology made specifically to clean engines and improve your cars performance and so far, it’s been good and I am looking to expand further into larger markets with the technology,” he noted.



Annan currently runs a mobility service for carbon cleaning and gets clean close to 10 cars per day on average.



Watch the full interview below:



